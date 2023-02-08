MUN vs LEE: Players To Watch, Match Officials, Preview And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be looking for their fifth straight win in all competitions when they face Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Manchester United have won their last four matches in all competitions since their loss to Arsenal and will look to close the gap on the top two clubs, who both lost their previous fixtures.

Leeds, on the other hand, lost to Nottingham Forest on Sunday and have only won one of their last ten league games, putting them in 17th place. However, their superior goal differential keeps them ahead of the bottom three teams.

Players To Watch:

1. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United):

Leeds will be counting on their main striker to turn their fortunes around after struggling to find the back of the net this season. The English striker will face a formidable task of scoring goals while keeping his club from falling to the bottom of the table.

2. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United):

Marcus Rashford is a Manchester United left winger who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season. Rashford, who has been a key figure for the club this season, will look to score again in order to continue his impressive run. He has six goals in his last seven Premier League games.

Match Officials:

Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Marc Perry

Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh.

VAR: John Brooks

Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt

Kickoff Time: Manchester United versus Leeds United match will go down today at 9PM Nigerian time.

