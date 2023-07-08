MUN vs LEE: New 3-2-4-1 Formation Ten Hag Could Experiment Against Leeds United

Manchester United players are currently preparing for their upcoming preseason games. The Red Devils have a lot of matches to play before returning for the 2023/24 season. All the players have reportedly returned to Carrington ahead of their trip to the United States of America, which is where the club scheduled their summer preseason. But before moving to America, they will first of all face Leeds United in Oslo, Norway before traveling to America.

The game will come as the clubs first preseason this summer. Leeds United will be keen on testing themselves with a strong team like Manchester United after moving down to the Championship. They appointed former Norwich boss Daniel Farke to help push them back to top flight football.

Ahead of the trip to the United States for the pre-seasons, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag will be keen on having all his transfer priorities and targets ready before the team jets off for the upcoming tour. The team have already brought in Mason Mount to join the Erik Ten Hag’s rebuilding process. The Old Trafford outfit spent a whopping sum of £60M to convince Chelsea to sell their academy graduate.

Many fans have been arguing about the importance of Mason Mount in a team like Manchester United where Bruno Fernandes is an effective number 8, but they are far from the reason why Erik signed Mount. The manager wants to change from his usual 4-2-3-1 lineup to a more dynamic and tactical 3-2-4-1 lineup next season. Erik Ten Hag is cooking something different from what other United managers prepared, so here is how the manager could set up the team as an experiment.

