MUN vs LEE: Match Preview, Date, Venue, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Match

Manchester United will kick off their preparation for the upcoming English Premier League campaign with a club-friendly game against Leeds United next midweek.

The Erik ten Hag-led team will be going into the warm-up game after their 2-1 victory over Fulham in their last English Premier League game of the previous season, and they will be looking for a victory over Leeds United to commence their pre-season campaign on a remarkable note.

Leeds United, on the other hand, will be going into the friendly in search of a victory to commence their preparation for a new life in the English Championship on a promising note. Recall that Leeds United was among the team that got relegated from the Premier League last season.

Match Date and Venue:

Manchester United will take on Leeds United in their 2023 first pre-season friendly game on Wednesday, July 12, at Ulleva Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

Kickoff Time:

The club-friendly game has been scheduled to begin at exactly 4 PM on Wednesday.

Giddiwrite (

)