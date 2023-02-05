MUN vs LEE: Match Preview, Date, Head-To-Head And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Premier League Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will have a chance to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the English Premier League table when they face Leeds United in their rescheduled game of the season this midweek.

The Red Devils currently occupy the third spot in the latest Premier League table and they will need a victory over Leeds United to boost their hopes of winning the title. The Erik ten Hag-led team will enter the contest after their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday at Old Trafford Stadium.

Leeds United, on the other hand, will be going into the Premier League match off the back of their disappointing 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and they will be looking for a victory to return to winning ways.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Manchester United will welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford Stadium in their rescheduled English Premier League match on Wednesday, February 8. The game is expected to get underway at exactly 9 PM Nigerian time.

Head-to-Head Summary:

Manchester United and Leeds United have confronted each other 28 times before in the Premier League, and the Red Devils will enter the next game with a better head-to-head record of 16 wins to Leeds’s 4 wins, while 8 out of their previous matches ended up in a draw.

Waskco (

)