MUN vs LEE: Match Preview And Manchester United’s Team News Ahead Of The Club-Friendly Game

Manchester United begin preparations for the 2023/24 Premier League season from next week with a friendly against Leeds United. The Red Devils have a busy schedule this month after finishing third last season and are looking to win the Carabao Cup.

Team news:

Mason Mount is expected to make his Manchester United debut next Wednesday in a friendly against Leeds United after completing a move to Chelsea.

Lisandro Martinez is recovering in the squad after suffering a season-ending injury at the end of the 2022/23 English Premier League season. And the Argentinian defender can play against “Leeds United”.

Anthony Martial has returned to regular training at Manchester United after recovering from injury last season and is expected to feature against Leeds United.

David de Gea is likely to miss the match against Leeds as he has not been offered a new contract with Manchester United as his contract with the club recently expired.

Players who played international matches with the national team last month also will miss the match as they took a long break away from Manchester United.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

