MUN vs LEE: Match Preview And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Today’s Club-Friendly Game

Manchester United will begin their preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 English Premier League season with a club-friendly match against Leeds United today, at Ulleva Stadium in Norway.

The Red Devils will be going into today’s game off the back of their disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the final of the English FA Cup in their last outing, and the Erik ten Hag-led team will be looking for a victory today to bounce back and to get their pre-season campaign off to a perfect start.

Leeds United, on the other side, will enter today’s club-friendly match after their disappointing 2022-23 season in the English Premier League which eventually plopped them from the top-flight division to the EFL Championship.

Kickoff Time for the game:

Manchester United will return to action for the first time since their FA Cup disappointment with a test game against Leeds United today in Norway, and the game will commence at exactly 4 PM Nigerian time.

