MUN vs LEE: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the Premier League enters the second half of the season, games are coming thick and fast. On Wednesday night at Old Trafford, Manchester United will play longtime rival Leeds United in their second game in three days.

This game is crucial for both teams because a victory for the hosts will tie them with Manchester City in second place before their next game, while a victory for Leeds could put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Since returning from the World Cup break, Manchester United has won 11 of its 13 games across all competitions, along with one draw and one loss to league-leading Arsenal, which could have gone either way but for a last-minute VAR decision.

With 42 points after 21 games, the Red Devils are now in third place in the league, eight points behind league-leading Arsenal and three points behind Manchester City.

Leeds has improved since Jesse Marsch was hired, but the outcomes reveal something different. Leeds’ recent 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest extended their league winless streak to seven games, which includes three draws and four defeats.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester United versus Leeds United match will go down tomorrow at 9PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)