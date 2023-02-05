MUN vs LEE: Manchester United’s Injury And Suspension List Ahead Of The Premier League Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will return to action in the English Premier League this midweek when they face Leeds United in their rescheduled game of the campaign.

The Red Devils will be going into the Premier League match after their hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday at Old Trafford, and they will be looking for another vital victory over Leeds United on Wednesday to boost their hopes of winning the league title race.

However, the Red Devils could be going into the rescheduled Premier League match against Leeds United without the services of some of their key players, who are still battling with their respective injuries.

Anthony Martial missed the game against Crystal Palace due to the knock he sustained against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, and the Frenchman is a major doubt for Wednesday’s game.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are not expected to feature in the game against Leeds, as both players are currently nursing their respective injuries in the Manchester United treatment room.

Scott McTominay is also doubtful for the game due to the knock he sustained a few days ago, and he could be sidelined against Leeds United on Wednesday.

Casemiro will not be available for selection against Leeds United on Wednesday following the red card he received against Crystal Palace on Saturday, for violent conduct, and the Brazilian is expected to miss three Premier League matches.

