MUN vs LEE: Manchester United Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Test Game

Manchester United will play host to the recently relegated Leeds United on Wednesday, July 12, at Ulleva Stadium in Oslo, Norway, in their first pre-season game of the summer.

The Red Devils will be going into the game in a bid to build on a steady period of progression under Erik ten Hag, while Leeds United on the other hand, will be preparing for a life back in the English Championship after their dismal 2022-23 season in the Premier League.

Team :

Manchester United’s latest signing, Mason Mount could be in the line for his non-competitive debut with the club on Wednesday, as he has begun pre-season training with the squad at Carrington after shaking off his pelvic problem.

Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Lisandro Martinez are also back in training with Manchester United after gaining recovery from their respective injuries.

However, the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, and Christian Eriksen could miss the game due to their late arrival for the pre-season training camp.

Manchester United’s possible starting line-up vs Leeds United:

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Fred, Mainoo; Antony, Diallo, and Martial.

Kickoff Time:

The club-friendly has been scheduled to begin at exactly 4 PM on Wednesday.

Photo Source: Getty Images

