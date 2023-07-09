MUN vs LEE: Manchester United Team News And Possible Lineup For The Club-Friendly Game On Wednesday

Ahead of the 2023-24 English Premier League season, Manchester United will commence their preparation with a club-friendly game against Leeds United on Wednesday, July 12, at Ulleva Stadium in Oslo, Norway. The Erik ten Hag-led team will return to action for the first time since their disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the final of the 2023 Emirates FA Cup at Wembley in June, and they will be hoping to bounce back to the winning ways when they face Leeds United on Wednesday evening in Norway.

Team :

Manchester United will be going into the game against Leeds United without several of their first-team players due to their involvement in last month’s international duty with their respective national teams.

Manchester United’s latest signing, Mason Mount is expected to make his debut for the club on Wednesday against Leeds United after sealing his move from Chelsea a few days ago.

Anthony Martial and Lisandro Martinez have recovered from the injury they picked up last season and both players are expected to feature in the game against Leeds United.

Check out the full possible lineup for the game below:

Giddiwrite (

)