MUN vs LEE: Man United Stars Who Are Set To Miss The Leeds United Clash

Manchester United is set to host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with the Red Devils keen on maintaining their winning ways in all competitions. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 13 home games and will be bidding to maintain that record as Leeds United visits the Theater of Dreams.

Manchester United was able to narrowly beat Crystal Palace last week but ended the game unhappy after Casemiro was shown a straight red card. Apart from Casemiro, here are six Manchester United stars who will miss the Leeds United game.

Anthony Martial, McTominay, Van De Beek, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Antony.

During Ten Hag’s press conference ahead of the Leeds United game, the manager revealed that Antony is the new addition to the injury list. The Brazilian who played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace picked up an injury during training.

Apart from Antony, Casemiro will miss the game after his red card, Anthony Martial is still sidelined after missing the Crystal Palace game, while Van De Beek and Eriksen are long-term absentees. Despite Antony’s injury blow, Manchester United still has the squad depth to replace him and beat Leeds United.

