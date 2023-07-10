MUN vs LEE: How Ten Hag Could Lineup His Team To Beat Leeds United In Preseason

In an exciting preseason fixture, two old rivals, Manchester United and Leeds United, are set to renew their historic rivalry on the pitch. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to take place in front of eager fans at a neutral venue in Oslo, Norway marking an early test for both teams ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Premier League season.

The rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds United dates back decades, with intense encounters. The heated battles between these clubs have always captured the attention of fans and ignited passion on and off the field. This preseason matchup presents an opportunity for the clubs supporters to see their teams play again since the 2022/23 season ended.

For Manchester United, the preseason encounter serves as a chance to fine-tune their squad and build upon the momentum gained from a successful previous campaign. Under the guidance of Erik Ten Hag, the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League last season, won the Carabao Cup, and secured a place in the UEFA Champions League.

The preseason clash against Leeds United will provide an opportunity for United to test new tactics ahead of the upcoming challenges. The manager is expected to give the academy players and returning players an opportunity to impress. Manchester United new boy Mason Mount will also get the chance to face an opponent in a Red Devils shirt for the first time since he joined the team.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)