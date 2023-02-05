MUN vs LEE: How Manchester United Could Line Up Without Eriksen And Casemiro For The Match.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be faced with a difficult situation as regards their line up, when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The duo of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are expected to miss the encounter against the Lily whites on Wednesday, no thanks to injury and suspension.

Eriksen missed their last game against Crystal Palace with an ankle injury and could continue on the sidelines on Wednesday while Casemiro was sent off after a violent conduct on a Crystal Palace player during a fracas involving players of both teams.

Erik ten Hag could have easily turned to either Donny Van de Beek and Scott McTominay to deputize for the duo, however, both have been sidelined with injury with the former out for the rest of the season.

The Dutch tactician is now left with Fred, Marcel Sabitzer and the less experienced Kobbie Mainoo to play in the middle of the park.

Although, it is more than likely that he will opt for the duo of the more experienced Fred and Marcel Sabitzer in the middle of the park.

While upfront, we could see a slight change in personnel for the game with the duo of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho coming in for Wout Weghorst and Antony respectively.

Possible Formation: (4-2-3-1)

Potential Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

