MUN vs LEE: How Erik ten Hag Could Lineup The Red Devils For The Club-Friendly Game On Wednesday

Manchester United will flag off their preparation for the 2023-24 English Premier League campaign with a club-friendly game against Leeds United on Wednesday, July 12, at Ulleva Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

The Red Devils will return to action for the first time since their disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the final of the English FA Cup at Wembley Stadium, and they will be hoping to bounce when they square off against Leeds United.

How will Erik ten Hag line up his team for the club-friendly game on Wednesday?

The Red Devils will be going into the game against Leeds United without the services of many of their key players who took part in last month’s International duty, as they have been given a long period of break.

Manchester United will also be going into the game without the services of their long-time first-choice goalkeeper, David De Gea after he confirmed his departure from the club. And in the absence of a Spanish goalkeeper, Dean Henderson is expected to make the starting lineup for the warm-up game.

Mason Mount is expected to make his debut for Manchester United on Wednesday against Leeds United after completing his move to the club from Chelsea a few days ago.

Check out the possible line-up below:

