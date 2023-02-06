MUN vs LEE: How Erik ten Hag Could Lineup His Team For The Premier League Match On Wednesday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be bidding to keep their dream of winning the English Premier League title alive when they face Leeds United in their rescheduled game of the campaign on Wednesday at Old Trafford Stadium.

The Red Devils are currently third on the latest Premier League table with 42 points, three points below Manchester City who are placed second on the log with 45 points. The Erik ten Hag-led team will however be looking for an all-important victory over Leeds United on Wednesday to go level on point with the Citizens.

How will Erik ten Hag line up his team for the Premier League match against Leeds United on Wednesday?

Manchester United will be going into the contest without the services of Casemiro, following the red card he received against Crystal Palace last weekend.

In the absence of the Brazilian, Marcel Sabitzer is expected to get his full debut after joining the Red Devils on loan from Bayern Munich during the January transfer window.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek will also miss the Wednesday game due to their respective injuries, while Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial remain doubtful.

However, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, and Wout Weghorst are all expected to make the starting lineup against Leeds.

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup vs Leeds United:

De Gea: Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Fernandes, Sabitzer, Antony, Weghorst, and Rashford.

