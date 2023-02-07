MUN VS LEE: 3 Manchester United Players Who Will Miss The Game Against Leeds United On Thursday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will face Leeds United at Old Trafford in their next league fixture. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to keep his fine form going as Manchester United face a coachless Leeds United in few days.

Erik Ten Hag will be without some key players as they’ve either been suspended or have sustained an injury. Here are three players that will certainly miss the game against Leeds United on Thursday.

Casemiro

Casemiro will miss Manchester United’s next three games after he picked up a straight red card against Crystal Palace in their last league fixture. Casemiro choked Will Hughes in an encounter and the referee had no option but to show him a straight red card. It was Casemiro’s first straight red card of his professional career. The Brazilian has made some gruesome tackles during his time at Real Madrid but ended up getting a yellow card. Style of play is quite different in the Premier League.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has been ruled out until late April or early May after suffering an ankle injury in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Reading on January 28th. The 30-year-old was forced off in the 57th minute at Old Trafford following a poor challenge from Andy Carroll. Eriksen left the stadium on crutches as fears developed over the severity of the issue.

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial was left out in Manchester United’s last game against Crystal Palace despite only just returning from a muscle injury in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest. Martial came on in the second-half and scored the opener as the Red Devils booked their place in the final at Wembley. Anthony Martial sustained a fresh setback in that game and sat out of the clash with Patrick Vieira’s men as he tries to recover from this latest issue. It is the 18th match Martial has missed in all competitions this season, with the majority of them muscle injuries.

﻿

RLupdates (

)