MUN vs LEE: 11 Manchester United’s First-Team Players That Will Miss The Club-Friendly Game

Manchester United will start their preparation for the upcoming season with a club-friendly matchup against Leeds United on Wednesday, July 12, in Norway.

The Red Devils will be going into the game after their disappointing 2-1 defeat at Wembley Stadium in the final of the English FA Cup by Manchester City, and they will be looking for a victory over Leeds United to bounce back to the winning ways.

However, The Red Devils will be going into the warm-up game without the services of many of their first-team players that have been ruled out of the game due to their involvement in last month’s International duty. A total number of 11 Manchester United players that include Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, and Tyrell Malacia will not be available for the game against Leeds United, as they have been given more period of break. However, they will resume pre-season training with the Red Devils later this month.

