MUN vs LED: Manchester United Probable Starting XI Line-up In Tomorrow’s Pre-season Game

Erik ten Hag led Manchester United team will be in action tomorrow in their first pre-season game in preparation ahead of the new campaign which is set to kick off next month.

The Red Devils in adequate readiness to the new season have also added few figure to their current squad while some other players have left the club to continue plying their trade elsewhere.

Manchester United will kick off their pre-season tour tomorrow against Leeds United followed by games against French Ligue 1 giant Olympique Lyon and fellow English Premier League rival, Arsenal.

Here is how Manchester United could line up in the game tomorrow:

England international and prolific shot stopper, Tom Heaton could be in charge at the heart of the goalpost in between the stick with the duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez expected to be at the central defence line, alongside Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot expected to play at the left-back and right-back positions respectively to complete the four-man defence line.

The midfield trio of Mason Mount, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes could be deployed at the heart of the centre-field where Casemiro is expected to play more of the defensive role, while the other two are expected to play more of the offensive role thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront to complement the attacking line.

The attacking trio of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony could be deployed upfront where Rashford is expected to play as the main hitman, while the other two are expected to play from the left-wing and right-wing positions respectively in the 4-3-3 formation.

Photo Credit: Twitter

