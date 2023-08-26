MUN vs FOR: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

Manchester United will look to rebound swiftly and minimise the bad environment that has developed around the club when they play Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

United were well thrashed by Tottenham last Saturday after scraping a win against Wolves despite a terrible showing the previous weekend. The excitement surrounding the team has swiftly dissipated, and the handling of the Mason Greenwood situation has also cast a very gloomy shadow over Old Trafford.

While a match may appear insignificant in comparison, a successful performance and a win over Forest will undoubtedly allete many fans’ fears about Erik ten Hag’s side.

Beyond the disappointing outcome against Tottenham on Saturday, Mason Mount suffered an injury that will keep him out for a few weeks. Christian Eriksen is anticipated to take his place here.

Manchester United may not have performed well in their first two games of the season, but with the talent in the team and the skill they displayed last season, an improvement must be on the way.

Their home form is dominant, and while Forest have made a decent start to the new season, a win at Old Trafford on Saturday would require a spectacular performance.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester United versus Nottingham Forest match will go down on Saturday at 3PM Nigerian time.

