MUN vs FOR: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Saturday, Manchester United will face 10th-placed Nottingham Forest in the third matchday of the 2023/24 Premier League season. Manchester United will be anxious to rebound after a dismal loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend in North London.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will be looking to capitalise on their strong start to the season, which has seen the Tricky Trees put in two encouraging performances.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United team has had a difficult start to the new year. They were perhaps second-best in their season opener at home against the Wolves, but escaped with a lucky three points. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 away defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, with the Red Devils starting brightly but quickly fading in the second half. United’s offensive has struggled to start the season, with only one goal to their name despite having six clear-cut chances.

Nottingham Forest earned their first points of the season last weekend with a 2-1 home victory over Sheffield United. Former Newcastle striker Chris Wood scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute.

Despite conceding a goal, it was another excellent defensive performance. This came on the heels of a game against Arsenal in which Forest conceded twice in the first 35 minutes but responded admirably. They were the better team in the second half, and a goal in the 82nd minute gave the Gunners a scare.

KICKOFF TIME: Nottingham Forest versus Manchester United match will go down on Saturday at 3PM Nigerian time.

