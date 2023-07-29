MUN vs DOR: Match, Prediction, Previews And Kickoff Time

Manchester United’s pre-season US tour ends Monday with a heavyweight match against Germany’s Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund beat the San Diego Royals 6-0 in their fourth friendly of the summer on Thursday.

Manchester United played five friendly games this summer, beating Leeds United and Lyon in the first two in Oslo and Edinburgh before heading to the United States on a pre-season tour.

The 20-time England champions beat Arsenal 2-0 in their opening game in the United States, but the Academy side lost 3-1 to League Two club Wrexham on Wednesday.

The first team resumed play in Texas on Thursday morning but lost 2-0 to Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring and Josell added the second for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Eric ten Hag’s side kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14 and the club are looking to sign at least one more player before then. It is now known that Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund has made an official offer. submitted.

Mason Mount and Andre Onana moved to Manchester United this summer from Chelsea and Inter Milan, but against Real Madrid the club’s need for a centre-forward was clear and Ten Haag underlined the added importance of that position.

STARTING TIME: The match between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will take place on Monday at 2:00 am Nigerian time.

