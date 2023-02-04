MUN VS CRY: Worst Mistakes Made By Erik Ten Hag In The Starting Lineup Against Crystal Palace

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United is back to action in the premier league as they will be bidding to get to winning ways after losing 3-2 to table toppers Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in their last premier league outing. Erik Ten Hag named January Marcel Sabitzer on the bench.

A win against Patrick Vieira’s men will take Manchester United to third place in the league, two points ahead of Newcastle United. Let’s take a look at the two worst mistakes made by Erik Ten Hag in the starting lineup against Crystal Palace.

1. Erik Ten Hag should have started Jadon Sancho ahead of the Brazilian winger Antony. The Brazilian winger has lost form in recent matches and Jadon Sancho was sharp when he was introduced against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Carabao cup semi-final.

2. With the return of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst should have started from the bench. The Netherlands international has only scored one goal in as many matches he has started for Arsenal.

