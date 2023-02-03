MUN vs CRY: The Red Devils Best Lineup without injured players.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford tomorrow.

Ahead of the game, Erik Ten Hag is faced with a couple of roster issues. The likes of Eriksen, Donny Van De Beek, Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot are all out injured, as such, they’ll be unavailable for tomorrow’s game.

In this article, we take a look at how the Red Devils could set up their starting XI without these players. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, David De Gea is expected to start in the goal while Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane continue as center-backs.

Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to be deployed as full-backs.

Fred and Casemiro should star as pivots while Bruno Fernandes is used as an attacking-midfielder.

Antony and Marcus Rashford should play as wingers once again while Wout Weghorst continues as a No.9. Sancho is also an option in attack.

Here’s an illustration below:

