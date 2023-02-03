MUN vs CRY: Manchester United Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be bidding to keep their dream of winning the English Premier League title race on the right path when they play host to Crystal Palace on Saturday at Old Trafford Stadium.

The Red Devils currently occupy the fourth spot in the Premier League table with 39 points, the same as Newcastle United who occupies the third spot, but below due to superior goal deference. The Erik ten Hag-led team will however be looking for a victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday to improve their stand in the league standings.

Team :

The Red Devils will be going into the Premier League match against Crystal Palace without the services of some of their key players, who are still battling with their respective injuries in the treatment room.

The likes of Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek, and Scott McTominay will not be available for selection on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s latest signing, Marcel Sabitzer has commenced first-team training with the team after sealing his loan move from Bayern Munich to the English Premier League, and he is expected to get his debut against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho were second-half substitutes against Nottingham Forest last midweek, after recovering from their respective injuries, and they are both in contention for the game against Palace.

Mason Greenwood has been cleared of all the rape charges leveled against him a few months ago, which kept him on the sideline but the Englishman will not be available for Manchester United now as the club is currently conducting its investigation on the player.

Manchester United’ possible starting lineup vs Palace:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Kickoff Time:

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace is expected to get underway at exactly 4 PM Nigerian time on Saturday.

