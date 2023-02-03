MUN vs CRY: Manchester United Strongest Starting XI That Could Help Them To Beat Crystal Palace

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be without at least three players for their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. Midfielder Christian Eriksen will be out for the next three months after picking up a thigh injury during last weekend’s FA Cup fourth round match against Reading.

Donny van de Beek is out for the rest of the season with a knee problem and Scott McTominiy will need two to three weeks of treatment with a hamstring injury.

Diogo Dalot has been struggling with a hamstring injury since the World Cup and is now a doubt for Saturday. As a result, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to man the right-back position as the Red Devils look at Diogo’s situation.

Goalkeepers David de Gea and Marcus Rashford sat on the bench as substitutes in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-final second leg. Erik ten Hag rested only a few of his outstanding players.

Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho are expected to drop in favor David De Gea and Marcus Rashford respectively, while the rest of the squad is expected to remain the same. Marcel Sabitzer is likely to make his first appearance at a set date, while Jadon Sancho returns after beating Forest and making his first appearance since October.

Manchester United probably starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

