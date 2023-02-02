MUN vs CRY: Manchester United Stars Who Will Miss Saturday’s Crucial EPL Match Against Palace

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will look to continue their excellent form when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils lost 3-2 to Arsenal in the last league and are currently in 4th place. They are currently three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but must beat Crystal Palace on Saturday to avoid dropping out of the top four.

Erik Ten Hag’s side is in excellent form after taking on Arsenal and winning their last three games to reach the FA Cup 5th round and the EFL Cup final. Given their recent performance, there are expectations for a win in this one

By the way, here are five Manchester United stars that will miss Saturday’s decisive game against Crystal Palace;

One. Christian Eriksen

The veteran midfielder is not expected to return until the end of April due to an injury sustained during last weekend’s FA Cup against Reading. Because of this, he will miss this game.

2. Donny Van de Beek

The midfielder underwent knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

3. Diogo Dalot

The defender has struggled with fitness this season. He has started light training but is not yet ready to return to the ground.

4. Scott McTominay

The midfielder has been ruled out for United’s last two games with a muscle problem and Erik Ten Hag claims he could miss several weeks.

5. Mason Greenwood

According to the latest reports, rape and attempted rape charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. It should be good news for United fans who are missing out on a talented striker. Although the club will have to hope to lift his ban and bring him into the squad.

