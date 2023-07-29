MUN vs BVB: Manchester Utd Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Game

Manchester United will be bidding to wrap up their pre-season tour of the United States on a positive note when they lock horns with the German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on Monday morning.

The Red Devils will be going into the high-profile game after their disappointing 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in their last pre-season match, and they will be looking for a victory over the German side to end their two-game losing streak.

Team :

Manchester United will be going into the game against Borussia Dortmund without the services of Kobbie Mainoo following the ankle injury he sustained against Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag is expected to name a strong team for the game against Borussia Dortmund, as many of the players that started against Real Madrid are expected to retain their respective spots on Monday.

Check out the possible starting lineup for the game below:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes; Antony, Garnacho, Rashford.

Kickoff Time:

The pre-season game between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will begin at exactly 2 AM (Nigerian time) on Monday.

Photo Source: Getty Images

Waskco (

)