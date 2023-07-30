MUN vs BVB: Manchester United Team News And Possible Lineup Ahead Of Monday’s Club-Friendly Game

Manchester United will be seeking to end their two-game losing streak in the summer pre-season campaign when they face the German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the early hours of Monday, July 31, at Allegiant Stadium.

The Erik ten Hag-led team will be going into the high-profile game after their 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in their last outing, and they will be looking for a victory over the German Bundesliga side to wrap up their pre-season tour of the United States on a positive note.

Team :

The Red Devils will be going into the game against Borussia Dortmund without the services of Kobbie Mainoo, who has been impressive in their previous matches due to the ankle injury he picked up against Real Madrid.

Anthony Martial is also a major doubt for the clash as he struggles to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained last season.

Amad Diallo is also doubtful for the club-friendly game due to the ankle injury he recently sustained.

Manchester United’s possible lineup vs Dortmund:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mount, Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

