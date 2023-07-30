MUN Vs BVB: How Man Utd Could Line Up in Pre-season Friendly Game Against Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United would be playing the last of their pre-season games in their tour of the United States in the early hours of Monday. The Red Devils lost their last game against Real Madrid by two goals to nil and would be hoping for a more positive result despite the game being only a pre-season friendly.

There has been good news in the area of incomings once again with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Red Devils have agreed on a deal with Atalanta to sign Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund. However, there’s no chance he would be playing the game against Borussia Dortmund. Therefore, we would see only the other two signings made by the Red Devils in action.

Andre Onana had an impressive debut game against Real Madrid despite conceding two goals in the game. The Cameroonian shot-stopper was lively and his distribution and command of his box also caught the eye.

Andre Onana is expected to start the game against Borussia Dortmund between the sticks as he gets more acquainted with his new teammates.

The backline is expected to remain the same as the one that started the game against Real Madrid.

We would finally see Manchester United’s preferred midfield in the game against Borussia Dortmund due to an unfortunate injury to Kobbie Mainoo.

Up front, Alejandro Garnacho is expected to start the game in the leftwing position with Antony playing on the opposite flank. Marcus Rashford would get the privilege of leading the line once again.

