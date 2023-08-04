MUN vs BIL: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester United will conclude their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday evening in Dublin.

The Red Devils will also play Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Erik ten Hag’s side preparing for their league opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14, while Athletic will open their La Liga season at home against Real Madrid on August 12.

Man United’s pre-season tour of the United States concluded on Sunday with a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, following a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Ten Hag will not be bothered with pre-season results, but there is no doubt that winning generates confidence, and he will be looking for two victories this weekend against Lens and Athletic before welcoming Wolves to Old Trafford in the Premier League on August 14.

Ten Hag’s plans for the two friendlies this weekend are unknown at this time, although it is expected that a second-string squad will face Athletic, with the majority of the first-team players facing Lens.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao have had a busy summer in terms of friendlies, playing six times in all, although they have only won once, a 2-0 victory over Necaxa on July 20.

Since then, the Basques have drawn with Racing Santander and Eibar, as well as losing to Gimnastic Torrelavega and Celtic, and their pre-season will come to an end on Sunday against Manchester United.

Last season, Ernesto Valverde’s side finished eighth in La Liga, two points behind seventh-placed Osasuna, and they will be looking to contend for a possible European spot again this season.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester United versus Athletic Bilbao match will go down on Sunday at 4PM Nigerian time.

