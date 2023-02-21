MUN vs BAR: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-Off Time, Team News, Formations And Potential Line Ups.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: DAZN

Match Venue And Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will hope to defeat Barcelona when they welcome them to Old Trafford on Thursday by 21:00 WAT, in the second leg tie of the UEFA Europa League.

Match Preview

The Red Devils were unfortunate to have drawn the match at the Camp Nou last week, after a defensive blunder by Casemiro which lead to the Blaugrana equalizing.

But they have another chance to make things right, as they continue to search for their first silverware in six years.

The Red Devils will head into this game on the back of an impressive 3-0 win against Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, as such their confidence level is expected to be high.

Barcelona have been in terrific form on the domestic front, having won all of their last nine games in all domestic competitions.

They will head into this game on the back of a 2-0 win against Cadiz in the La Liga and will be hoping to cause an offset to the Red Devils at their own turf.

Team

Manchester United

Donny Van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are ruled out for the game, with the former out for the rest of the season and the latter not returning until April or even May.

However, Antony and Martial could be back into the match day squad after making progress with their respective injuries.

Harry Maguire will need to be assessed ahead of the game, after he missed out on the match against Leicester City through a knee injury.

Possible Formation: (4-2-3-1)

Potential Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Photo Credit: Create Formation

Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez will be missing three important players for the trip to Old Trafford on Thursday – Ousmane Demebélé, Gavi and Pedri.

Both Ousmane Demebélé and Pedri are out with hamstring injuries and so will miss the clash.

While Gavi is suspended for the game as a result of an accumulated yellow cards.

However, the Spanish tactician will be boosted by the return to fitness of veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Possible Formation: (4-3-3)

Potential Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, Jong, Roberto; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati.

Photo Credit: Create Formation

