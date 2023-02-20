MUN vs BAR: Manchester United’s Injury List Ahead Of The Much-Anticipated Europa League Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be looking for a victory to advance to the knockout phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday when they play host to Barcelona in the reverse fixture of the two-legged playoffs at Old Trafford.

The English Premier League side were forced to a dramatic 2-2 draw last Thursday at Camp Nou Stadium by Barcelona, and they will be looking for a much-needed victory when the two teams meet again to advance to the next phase of the campaign.

However, the Red Devils could be going into the high-profile Europa League contest without the services of some of their key players, who are currently nursing their respective injuries.

Antony Santos and Anthony Martial missed Manchester United’s previous games due to injuries, and both players could once again be sidelined for the Europa League showdown against Barcelona on Thursday, as they are still in the treatment room for rehabilitation.

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen have been ruled out of the UEFA Europa League second-leg contest against Barcelona due to their respective injuries that will keep them out of play for a lengthy period.

