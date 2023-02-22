MUN vs BAR: Manchester United Team News And Possible Starting Lineup Ahead Of Thursday’s UEL Clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the ticket to the knockout phase of the UEFA Europa League still up for grabs, Manchester United will be looking for a much-needed victory when they welcome Barcelona to Old Trafford on Thursday in the return leg of the encounter.

The Red Devils were forced to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the high-profile contest last Thursday at Camp Nou by Barcelona, and they will be looking for a victory over the Catalans to book a spot in the knockout phase of the campaign.

Manchester United team news:

The Red Devils will be going into the Europa League game against Barcelona without the services of some of their key players, who are still battling with their injuries in the Manchester United treatment room.

The likes of Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Antony Santos, and Christian Eriksen could also miss the Europa League game.

However, the English Premier League side have been handed a significant boost ahead of the encounter, as Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer who missed the first leg of the encounter due to suspension will now be available for the second leg on Thursday in England.

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup for the game:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

