MUN vs BAR: Manchester United Stars Undergo Final Training Session Ahead Of Thursday’s UEL Showdown

Manchester United first team players have completed the final phase of their preparation for Thursday’s much-anticipated UEFA Europa League game against Barcelona. The Red Devils were spotted putting the finishing touches on their arrangement on Wednesday afternoon at the Carrington training ground, where all the available first-team players were involved in several physical and tactical drills.

Among the players spotted in training with the Red Devils on Wednesday include Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Wout Weghorst, Fred, Raphael Varane, and Anthony Martial.

After their remarkable 3-0 victory over Leicester City last Sunday in the English Premier League, Manchester United will focus on their qualification to the knockout phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday when they square off against Barcelona. The first leg of the encounter ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last Thursday, and the Red Devils will be looking for a victory over the Catalans at Old Trafford to progress to the next phase of the campaign.

