MUN vs BAR: Man United’s Strongest Lineups That Could Face Barcelona This Midweek.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo credit: Google

The UEFA Europa League resumes and the participating teams play throughout the week. The playoffs of the UEFA Europa League season are played in several European venues. English Premier League giants Manchester United will be hoping not to lose at home when they host Barcelona.

Photo credit: Google

Manchester United tactician Eric ten Hag is expected to field a strong squad for the second leg against Barcelona.

Manchester United manager Eric ten Hag assembled his squad on Thursday night using two strong formations.

Goalkeeper;

Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will keep his place in the second leg against Barcelona.

Central defender;

The duo of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, who had nothing to do with Leicester City’s league win, will play as centre-back against Barcelona.

Full-back;

English defender Luke Shaw, who recently played in the league, is expected to start as left-back and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Central midfielder;

Marcel Subizer duo, who played 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over Leicester City, will play in central midfield.

Attacking midfielder;

England striker Jadon Sancho has returned to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in a home game against Leicester City. He will be partnered with Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield position.

Center forward;

The duo of Marcus Rashford and Weout Weghorst, who have recently emerged in the league, will start at centre-forward.

Let’s take a look at some possible formations to beat Barcelona.

What do you have to say about this?

Entertainment/Facts (

)