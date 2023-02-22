MUN vs BAR: Man United Starting XI That Could Keep A Clean Sheet Against Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are currently preparing for their much anticipated Europa League playoff second leg at Old Trafford just a week after their first leg in Camp Nou. The game will come in as a very tough one with both sides keen on advancing to the next stage of the competition. There’s no doubt the match is still very much open despite Manchester United scoring two goals in Barcelona.

UEFA had scraped the usefulness of away goals and any draw at Old Trafford will see them advance to the extra time. Although the Red Devils are in a good run of form, Barcelona is also enjoying a better season, with the Catalans topping the La Liga table with eight points clear of Real Madrid.

Manchester United will be without some of their key players, but at the same time, they have been boosted by the return of Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer after the duo missed the game’s first leg.

However, Ten Hag needs to name a very strong lineup that can make things difficult for Barcelona at Old Trafford if he is keen on advancing to the round of 16. Here is the possible lineup he could deploy. David De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Weghorst, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Sancho.

