MUN vs BAR: Facts, The Referee, Possible Lineups, And All You Need To Know About The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Barcelona will face off in the round of 32 of the 2022–23 UEFA Europa League competition, in what is sure to be an exciting and closely fought match. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw, setting up a thrilling second-leg encounter at Old Trafford.

Photo credit: evening standard

Manchester United will be looking to build on their impressive performances in the Premier League and will be hoping to overturn the two-goal deficit from the first leg. Erik ten Hag is likely to line up his side in a 4-3-3 formation, with David De Gea in between the sticks and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw in defence. Fred, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes will form the midfield three, while Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Wout Woghorst will make up the front three.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will be looking to make the most of the game and will likely line up in a 4-3-3 formation as well. Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be in goal, with Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba, and Jules Kounde in defence. Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, and Sergi Roberto will form the midfield three, while Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ferran Torres will lead the charge up front.

The referee for the match will be French official Clement Turpin.

It promises to be a thrilling match between two of Europe’s heavyweights, and it is difficult to pick a clear winner. However, Manchester United have been in fine form in the Premier League and will be the slight favourites to progress to the next round.

Imjohn (

)