MUN vs BAR: Check Out Manchester United’s Confirmed Squad List For The Europa League Double-Header

Manchester United are aiming to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League when they face Barcelona in the two times play-off later this month.

The Red Devils travel to Spain next week to face the Catalans in the first leg, where they will build a healthy lead ahead of the return leg in England a week later.

Ahead of the two-legged of the play-offs, the English Premier League announced their 25-man squad, including January signings Wout Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer, and Jack Butland.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Martin Dubravka were left out of the squad after leaving the squad.

Axel Tuanzebe has also been out of the squad since joining Stoke City in the January transfer window.

See the full list below:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Jack Butland, Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen.

Forwards: Antony Santos, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Facundo Pellistri, Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst, Marcus Rashford.s Rashford.

