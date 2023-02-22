SPORT

MUN VS BAR: Antony’s return and other things we noticed in United’s training.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United will lock horns with FC Barcelona at Old Trafford. However, there are few things we saw as Man United players train ahead of Barca game.

Antony Dos Santos returns to training

The exotic winger has missed Man United’s last 4 games due to injury. However, Antony Dos Santos have recovered from injury, and is raring to go again. Antony’s chances are slim after Jadon Sancho’s form took another dimension.

Alejandro Garnacho is eager

The Argentine youngster played a major part in Man United’s victory over Leicester City. So, Alejandro Garnacho is raring to go again. The Argentine is wearing a new haircut ahead of Man United’s clash with Barcelona.However, Alejandro Garnacho will play alongside Marcus Rashford, and the rejuvenated Jadon Sancho.

Robin Van Persie returns to Carringhton

The Dutchman returned to Carringhton. However, he exchanged pleasantries with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and fit-again Harry Maguire.

HarkRed (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Arsenal Preparing to Fight for the Signature of Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram

11 mins ago

How Pep Guardiola Changed the Game of Football

20 mins ago

Different ways Chelsea could lineup under the management of Hansi Flick if appointed

27 mins ago

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Goal Hero Agbalaka Wins MOTM In Flying Eagles’ Win Vs Egypt

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button