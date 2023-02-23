MUN VS BAR: 3 Worst Mistakes Made By Xavi In The Starting Lineup Against Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United welcomes Barcelona to Old Trafford for the second leg of the Europa League competition. Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw with Barcelona at Camp Nou last week and they will be hoping to progress to the next stage with a win at Old Trafford. Let’s take a look at the three worst mistakes made by Xavi In the starting lineup against Manchester United.

1. Xavi started Sergio Roberto in the left-wing ahead of Ansu Fati. Ansu Fati should have started ahead of Sergio Roberto given that he will be tricky for Manchester United defenders.

2. Xavi recalled Sergio Busquets into the starting lineup. The veteran midfielder is returning from injury and he shouldn’t have started the match.

3. Xavi should have started Jordi Alba ahead of Alejandro Balde. The Spanish defender can create a moment of magic with his crosses into the opponent’s half. His experience in the competition will also go a long for them to win Manchester United.

