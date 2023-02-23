MUN VS BAR: 3 Worst Manchester United Players In The First Half Against Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United welcomes Barcelona to Old Trafford as they play the second leg of round 32 of the Europa League competition. After playing a thrilling 2-2 draw at Camp Nou, Erik Ten Hag’s men will be hoping to come out with a victory at Old Trafford. Let’s take a look at the three worst Manchester United players in the first half against Barcelona.

1. Bruno Fernandes missed a clear chance to put Manchester United ahead in the opening 10 minutes. The Portuguese midfielder also caused a penalty when he tripped Alejandro Balde into Manchester United’s 18-yard box.

2. Jadon Sancho was handed a start after impressing against Leicester City last weekend. The England winger was very poor in the first half.

3. Casemiro had a poor first-half outing. The Brazilian midfielder was very sloppy with his passes as he gave away possessions in dangerous areas. He will be hoping to have a good second-half outing.

Dabbyvictor (

)