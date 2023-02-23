MUN VS BAR: 3 Manchester United Players To Be Blamed For Losing In The First Half Against Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United was the worst team in the first half against Barcelona at Old Trafford for the second leg of the Europa League round 32. The Old Trafford outfit named a strong lineup against Barcelona with Lisandro Martinez back in the starting lineup. Barcelona took the lead through Robert Lewandowski who converted from the penalty spot. Let’s take a look at the three Manchester United players to be blamed for losing to Barcelona in the first half.

1. Bruno Fernandes has the most blame as he missed a wonderful chance to put Manchester United ahead. He also fouled Balde in the 18-yard box which lead to a penalty.

2. Jadon Sancho was very poor with his attacking outputs against the visitors. He failed to complete a successful dribble or register a shot on goal.

3. Wout Weghorst started the match as a number 10 behind the striker. The Netherlands international failed to win an aerial duel and was less effective in the attack.

