MUN vs ARS: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Matchup

English Premier League sides, Manchester United and Arsenal will renew their rivalry in a club-friendly game that has been scheduled for their pre-season tour of the United States this weekend. Both teams will be using the warm-up game to get prepared for the upcoming English Premier League campaign that has been scheduled for next month in England.

The Red Devils will enter the high-profile friendly to avenge their disappointing 3-2 loss to the Gunners the last time both teams met in the English Premier League last season, while the North Londoners, on the other side, will hoping to build on their recent impressive run against the Erik ten Hag led team when they meet again this weekend.

Match Date and Kickoff Time for the club-friendly match:

Manchester United and Arsenal will square off against each other in a warm-up game on Saturday, July 22, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, at exactly 10 PM Nigerian time.

