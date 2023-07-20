SPORT

MUN vs ARS: Match Preview Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Much-Anticipted-Club Friendlies

Manchester United aim to extend their winning run ahead of the 2023 summer season when they face Premier League rivals Arsenal in their next match in the United States this weekend.

The Red Devils head into a series of high-profile tests after a 1-0 win over French Ligue 1 giants Lyon on Wednesday and will be looking for another win over the Gunners to continue their preparations for next season in style. 

Conversely, the Gunners will go into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of the Premier League All-Stars in their second pre-season meeting on Thursday and will be chasing a second straight win at the Red Devils.

Match start time and date:

Manchester United and Arsenal will play an England friendly on Saturday, July 22 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. The start time is 22:00 (Nigerian time).

