MUN vs ARS: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Much-Anticipated Club-Friendly Match

Manchester United will be to expand their winning streak in the 2023 Summer pre-season campaign when they confront their Premier League rivals, Arsenal in their next outing this weekend in the United States.

The Red Devils will enter the high-profile test game after their hard-earned 1-0 win over the French Ligue 1 giants Lyon on Wednesday, and they will be hoping to get another victory over the Gunners to continue their preparation for the upcoming season on a remarkable note.

The Gunners, on the other hand, will be going into the game after they defeated Major League Soccer All-Stars 5-0 on Thursday in their second pre-season match, and they will looking for another victory over the Red Devils to make it two straight victories in a row.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Manchester United and Arsenal will battle each other in an all-English team club-friendly game on Saturday, July 22, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. The kickoff time for the game is 10 PM (Nigerian time).

