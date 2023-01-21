MUN vs ARS: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will host Manchester United in what will undoubtedly be the most important game of this round of the Premier League, with the Gunners looking to avenge their only loss in the league this season. Arsenal enters this game with 47 points, eight more than third-placed Manchester United.

After last weekend’s results, Arsenal will go into this game with a lot of confidence. While Manchester City was defeated by Manchester United, Arsenal won away at Tottenham Hotspur. They are five points ahead of Manchester City, but that lead could be reduced by the time they play this game because City is playing earlier.

Arsenal’s brief is to keep winning, and with four wins in their last five games, they should be confident. In five of their last six games, Arsenal has scored two goals or more.

This season, they have only failed to score in one of their 18 league games. Arsenal is second-best in terms of both attack and defense. They’ll be relieved to be back at home after hosting Newcastle United; Arsenal is unbeaten in 11 league games at home.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s winning streak was ended midweek by a tenacious Crystal Palace side, but they remain unbeaten in ten games.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Manchester United match will go down on Sunday at 5:30PM Nigerian time.

