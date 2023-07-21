MUN vs ARS: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

The match between Arsenal and Manchester United in New Jersey on Saturday night may be classified as a friendly, but there will be no love lost.

The two Premier League rivals are both preparing for the forthcoming season, and while fitness is the most essential factor, bragging rights are undoubtedly on the line, and neither will want to be on the losing end of this one.

Leandro Trossard has been injured in both Arsenal friendlies this summer and will undoubtedly be rested for this one. Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko are still out with injuries.

Erik ten Hag has the majority of his senior players back, but how fit they are remains to be seen. Because most of the international stars have just been practising for a week, they are unlikely to play more than 45 minutes.

Arsenal are clearly fitter than United, with Ten Hag’s senior players still finding their feet following their summer holidays, which might be key.

Mikel Arteta can leave some of his big stars on the pitch for extended periods of time, giving Arsenal the advantage against a youthful United side whose performance will be disturbed by a slew of substitutes.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Manchester United match will go down on Saturday at 10PM Nigerian time.

