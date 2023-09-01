MUN VS ARS: Manchester United Stars Who Are Set To Miss Sunday Crucial EPL Game Against Arsenal

Rasmus Hojlund, the new signing for Manchester United, may play his first game for the team against Arsenal on Sunday. After facing a back injury, he has finally been declared fit to compete

Earlier this summer, United struck a deal worth £64 million, along with additional payments, to acquire the 20-year-old striker from Atalanta. Unfortunately, his back injury hindered his participation in the club’s first three matches of the season.

Arsenal has received a boost with a return of a defensive player, but Ten Hag, the coach of the opposing team, has faced some unfortunate setbacks in defense. Raphael Varane got injured during the break against Nottingham Forest and will be sidelined for a few weeks. Victor Lindelof will likely take his place.

In addition, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, and Tom Heaton will also not be available to Ten Hag. However, there is hope that Rasmus Hojlund can overcome his back problem and make his first-team debut.

Ten Hag has confirmed that Sergio Reguilon, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is ready to play. However, due to his lack of recent game time, he might be on the bench while Diogo Dalot continues in the left-back position.

Furthermore, there is an agreed loan deal for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. But in order for him to play in this match, he needed to be registered by 12pm on Friday, which might not be possible.

Arsenal will go into Sunday’s highly anticipated match with a bit of a defensive concern. They have only managed to prevent their opponents from scoring in one out of their last nine Premier League games at their home ground, the Emirates Stadium. However, Arsenal’s attacking abilities have been quite impressive lately. In fact, they have scored at least twice in nine out of their last ten top-flight matches played in North London. This attacking strength often compensates for their defensive vulnerabilities.

Osho123 (

)