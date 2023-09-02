MUN vs ARS: Man United’s Strongest XI To Face Arsenal At The Emirates

Manchester United is gearing up for an exciting clash with Arsenal this Sunday, and they might introduce three new faces to their lineup. The first of these signings is the highly anticipated forward, Rasmus Hojlund, who arrived with a staggering £72 million price tag. Unfortunately, a back injury sidelined him initially, but the good news is that he has now been cleared to join the team on the pitch. It’s possible that we’ll see his debut performance for the Red Devils at the Emirates this weekend.

But Hojlund isn’t the only newcomer for Man Utd in this showdown. Sergio Reguilon, recently acquired on a year-long loan from Tottenham, is another potential addition to the lineup. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia nursing fitness concerns, Reguilon may step in as the left-back for this crucial match. Coach Erik ten Hag expressed his confidence in Reguilon, highlighting his extensive experience in La Liga and the Premier League, as well as his high-intensity playing style, which is seen as a valuable asset.

As for the defensive setup, the team is looking at a formation of five, with Andre Onana guarding the net and Reguilon, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka forming the defensive wall. This configuration suggests that Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Antony will take up the mantle as forwards, providing support to Hojlund, who is eager to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Manchester United fans have much to look forward to in this upcoming clash against Arsenal, with the potential introduction of three exciting new players. Hojlund’s debut, Reguilon’s experience, and the team’s strategic defensive setup promise an electrifying encounter at the Emirates.

