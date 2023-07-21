MUN vs ARS: How Arteta Could Lineup To Beat Man United With Rice and Timber In Preseason

Arsenal football club is currently preparing to go head to head with premier league rivals Manchester United in the United States. The game is set to be a very interesting and tough clash, with both teams keen on building on their recent impressive performances. Arsenal was able to comfortably thrash MLS All Stars 5-0 at the Audi Stadium, Washington DC.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Martinelli, and Kai Havertz scored, while Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice made their debuts for the Gunners. The new signing’s performances drew the fans’ attention, with Mikel Arteta happy that they spent on quality players this summer.

The pre-season fixture offers fans a chance to witness new signings in action and provides managers with an opportunity to experiment with tactics and player combinations. The anticipation is high, and supporters worldwide are eagerly looking forward to this exciting showcase of English football.

While pre-season matches often allow for experimentation, Arteta is likely to field a strong and competitive lineup to test his squad’s readiness for the upcoming season. Just like Arsenal, United will also be keen on winning the game, but here is how Mikel Arteta could set up his team to beat the Red Devils.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)